The Keith Bears had a big win Tuesday night to advance to the Class 1A Area 6 Championship.
The Bears hosted the area playoffs on Tuesday night and faced The University of Charter Trailblazers. The Bears pulled off a huge 71-39 victory against the Trailblazers.
Tommy Tisdale III led the Bears in scoring with 26 points. Miles Hannah added 17 points. Zy Harns led the Trailblazers in scoring with 16 points.
Keith boys head coach Marcus Turner stated, “It was a great win for us to open the playoffs, we look to continue and build upon this as we advance. We are approaching each game as one game at a time, win or go home.”
The Bears will face R.C. Hatch on Thursday night at home at 6 p.m. for the Class 1A Area 6 championship.
