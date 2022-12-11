The Keith Bears girls and boys beat Dallas County on the road this past Friday night.
The Bears defeated the Hornets 63-57. Tommy Tisdale III led the Bears in scoring with 29 points. Jeffery Cochran finished with 12 points and Miles Hannah added 10 points. M. Harris led the Hornets in scoring with 16 points.
The Lady Bears were also victorious by winning against the Lady Hornets 47-32. Jakayla Moore led the Lady Bears in scoring with 17 points.
Dallas County will play again at home on Tuesday against Maplesville at 5 p.m.
