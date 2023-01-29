The Keith Bears boys and girls basketball teams got big wins against the R.C. Hatch Bobcats on Friday night in Orrville.
The Lady Bears clutched a much-needed 41-27 win against the Lady Bobcats. Jakayla Moore led the Lady Bears in scoring with 16 points.
Lady Bears head coach Cecil Williams stated, “We played very bad until the fourth quarter. The only positive takeaway was that we made our free throws. We have to play much better if we want to make it out the area.”
Keith boys also finished strong by defeating the Bobcats 66-57. Miles Hannah led the Bears in scoring with 24 points and Tommy Tisdale III added 22 points. K. Lewis led the Bobcats in scoring with 18 points.
The Bears head coach Marcus Turner states, “Great team win on both sides of the ball last night. We played a tough schedule all season to be able to finish games like this. R.C Hatch is a good team and I’m glad we were able to get the win to put us in a tie for 1st place in the area.”
Keith will play again Monday on the road against A.L. Johnson at 5 p.m.
