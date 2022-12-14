The Keith Bears girls and boys both came up short at home on Tuesday night against the Francis Marion Rams.
The Rams were able to claim a 48-42 victory against the Bears on their home court. Tommy Tisdale III led the Bears in scoring with 14 points. T. Essex led the Rams in scoring with 17 points.
The Lady Bears also faced a tough loss, losing 73-47 to the Lady Rams. Jakayla Moore led the Lady Bears in scoring with 21 points. A. Clemons led the Lady Rams in scoring with 19 points.
Keith will play again this Friday in the Dallas County tournament, hosted by Southside. Keith girls will play at 3 p.m. against Selma High and Keith boys will play at 7:30 p.m. against Dallas County.
