The Keith Bears traveled to Thomaston on Monday night to face A.L. Johnson High School in a final regular season area match up.
The Lady Bears was not able to seal the deal on the road as they lost 59-43 to the Lady Eagles. Jakayla Moore led the Lady Bears in scoring with 21 points. T. McGhee led the Lady Eagles in scoring with 24 points. L. Anderson added 18 points.
The Lady Bears head coach Cecil Williams stated, “We didn't play well tonight. We made a lot of turnovers and the whistle wasn't good either, but you can never win with too many mistakes.”
Keith boys were able to complete the task and defeat the Eagles 62-42. This area win will give the Bears a chance to host the area tournament if they win the coin toss between R.C. Hatch. Titus Lanier led the Bears in scoring with 18 points. Markus Jackson added 10 points. K. Lewis led the Eagles in scoring with 22 points. O. Collins added 10 points.
The Bears head coach Marcus Turner stated, “I was happy we came out and took care of business and my younger guys were able to get some much needed experience. That win guaranteed us at least a coin toss to host the area tournament.”
Keith will play again on Friday on the road against Wilcox at 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.