The Keith Bears faced the University Charter Trailblazers on Thursday night on their home court. Both teams were able to come up with big wins on Senior Night.
The Lady Bears defeated the Lady Trailblazers 45-37. Jakayla Moore led the Lady Bears in scoring with 19 points. Tamara Bullard and Jocelyn Atkins both added 11 points a piece.
The Lady Bears head coach Cecil Williams stated, “We controlled the ball a lot better last night and shot decent from the floor. Great defensive job by Jocelyn Atkins in the 4th quarter on the best player they had. I’m very proud of them overall.”
The Bears pulled off an impressive 62-38 win against the Trailblazers. Tommy Tisdale III led the Bears in scoring with 20 points. J. Walker led the Trailblazers in scoring with 8 points.
The Bears head coach Marcus Turner stated, “I was proud of the way my guys came out and set the tone of the game. It was a good team win as we improved to 5-1 in area play.”
Keith will play again Friday at home against R.C. Hatch at 5 pm.
