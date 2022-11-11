The Keith Bears varsity boy’s basketball team defeated the Southside Panthers 60-27 in first home game of the season. Junior Tommy Tisdale Ill led the Bears with 21 points. Miles Hannah also had 12 and Javon Richardson added 10 points. Derick Smith led the Panthers with 10 points.
Keith Bears Head Coach Marcus Turner stated, “It was a great team win to start the season, but we still have things we need to work on. We’ll enjoy it for tonight, but tomorrow we will definitely be at practice.”
Keith next game will be at home on Nov. 18 against Selma High School.
Southside varsity girls pulled off a 60-33 win against the Bears. Junior Shamya Allison led the Panthers with 17 points. LaTerika Edwards also had 13 points and Jakeria Robinson added 12 points. Tamera Bullard led the Bears with 9 points.
Southside Panthers Head Coach Cedric Brown stated, “It’s always good to put a tally mark in the win column, but as a team we have a great deal of mistakes to correct. That’s to be expected for the first game. Defensively we have to get better by being where we need to be in relation to the ball. Veteran players turned it on late in the second half. We’re relying on that group to step it up defensively and rebound. Too many times we gave up second chance points allowing our opponent to get second looks. We must do a greater job limiting those looks on the defensive glass, but again it’s always good to kick off the season with a win. We’ll celebrate this win and get back to work. The goal is to win every day and end it 1-0. Catch us back in action on Tuesday night at Southside vs RC Hatch. Go Panthers!”
