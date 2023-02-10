The Keith Bears took on the R. C. Hatch Bobcats in Orrville, Alabama on Thursday night for the area championship.
The Bears was not able to seal the deal, as they finished second in the area tournament. The Bobcats defeated the Bears 64-54 on their home court.
Tommy Tisdale III lead the Bears in scoring with 26 points. Miles Hannah and Jamyron Mayo both added 10 points a piece. Samuel Brown led the Bobcats in scoring with 17 points.
Tisdale and Hannah received All Tournament honors for the Bears and Brown and Young received All Tournament for the Bobcats.
Keith boys head coach Marcus Turner stated, “We came out flat to start the game and Hatch came out with great intensity and they just outplayed us. They wanted it more than we did. With this lost, we have to go on the road Tuesday to face Holy Spirit, but we like our chances.”
Keith will play again on the road on Tuesday in the subregional playoff game against Holy Spirit.
