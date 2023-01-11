The Keith Bears opened up area play on Tuesday night against the A.L. Johnson Eagles in Orrville.
The Lady Bears played an intense battle for forcing the Lady Eagles into double overtime, but were not able to complete the mission as they fell short, 69-66 to the Lady Eagles. Jakayla Moore led the Lady Bears in scoring with 28 points. J. King added 11 points. L. Anderson led the Lady Eagles in scoring with 28 points.
The Lady Bears head coach Cecil Williams stated, "We played hard, but we didn't remain discipline on defense and missed too many free throws. We can't win making those types of mistakes.”
On the boys side, the Bears took an early lead against the Eagles and never looked back. The Bears was able to secure a 67-27 win over the Eagles. Malkom Jones led the Bears in scoring with 16 points. Titus Lanier added 12 points. O. Collins led the Eagles in scoring with 15 points.
The Bears head coach Marcus Turner stated, “It was our first area game, so I was glad to get the win. We got a chance to get a lot of our guys some much needed experience and that is always a plus.”
Keith will play again on the road on Thursday at 5 p.m. against University Charter.
