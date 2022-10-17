The Keith Lady Bears have advanced to the AHSAA 2022 South Super Regional Volleyball Championships and will compete in the first round this Wednesday.
The lady bears, who finished as the 1A Area 6 runner up will face Kinston at 12:45pm.
The lady bears are led by head Coach Towanna Flennory. Keith will play at the Montgomery Cramton Bowl Multi-Plex.
