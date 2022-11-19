The Keith Bears battled the Leflore Rattlers at the Bears den on Saturday but came up short.
The game was another nail bitter, with Keith losing 50-47.
Tommy Tisdale III led the Bears with 27 points. B. Reed led the Rattlers with 21 points.
Keith will face Selma High next on the road on Nov. 22.
