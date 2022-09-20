Keith Middle-High School Lady Bears varsity volleyball team defeated the Francis Marion Lady Rams in four sets on Tuesday.
The Bears with a 6-4 record has been trying to remain focused as the regular season starts to end and the playoffs will soon begin.
Head Coach Towanna Flennory stated that she was happy about the win, even though it wasn’t a quality win. Flennory was glad some of her younger players got a chance to play, but feels that her squad still has work to do.
The Bears will travel to Dallas County on Thursday to face the Hornets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.