The Southside Lady Panthers game against the Minor Lady Tigers came down to the last deciding seconds of the game.
The ladies won Girls 68-66. Senior guards Caliyah Donaldson and Jakeria Robinson stepped up to help lead their team to victory. Both Donaldson and Robinson finished with 18 points a piece. Junior, LaTerika Edwards added 11 points.
Southside Lady Panthers Head Coach Cedric Brown stated, “It’s really exciting to see these young ladies blossom. This was a game we really needed. A true test of a different style of ball than what we’re used to playing and to witness them persevere and weather through the storm the way they did. They never hung their heads even when things weren’t as good. That’s growth! A true definition on stacking on another day!”
The boys, who were coming from a two-game win streak, couldn’t pull off a third against the Tigers, losing 50-31. Senior Damarion Wilson led the Panthers in scoring with 9 points. I. McClain led the Tigers in scoring with 21 points.
Southside will play again at home against Central Hayneville on Dec. 6 at 4:30 p.m.
