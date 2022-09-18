The AISA 8-man football Meadowview Christian School Trojans dropped their fifth game of the season against Evangel Christian Academy (Montgomery) 46-6 at home on Thursday, Sept. 15.
On the bright side, the Trojans scored a touchdown in a game for the third time this season. And Don White, MCS head football coach and athletic director, said the game for his team was “pretty good in the first half” when the score was 22-6.
“But,” White said, “we had two touchdowns called back” and “due to our low numbers (of players), we ran out of steam.”
White said standouts were, Trent Ballard, who had 180 all-purpose yards and made four solo tackles and who scored the touchdown; Braydon Little, who had five solo tackles, including two that prevented touchdowns; and before his injury, Demaje’ Gunn.
The Trojans will look for their first win of 2022 against the 1-3, 8-man Southern Prep Fighting Rangers on the road on Sept. 23.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.