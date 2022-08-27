The Meadowview Christian School Trojans fell to Southern Academy 46-6 at home Friday night for their second loss of the season. But Don White, new head football coach and athletic director for the Trojans, said there were “really bright spots.”
White said, Devin Gupton, a senior and a new quarterback who stepped on the field for the Trojans,
had a very good game.”
He said another kid, Sean Pope, an eighth grader, “had a very good game,” as well as freshman Alex Johnson. “I’m really proud of them.”
The Southern Academy game was the Trojans’
only 11-man football game this season. They will play 8-man football the rest of the way and will face Tuscaloosa Christian at home on Thursday, Sept. 1.
Scoring the Trojans’ first touchdown of the season was sophomore Trent Ballard, who scored on a 7-yard run.
