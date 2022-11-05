Despite the most losses in a single football season in school history, Don White, Meadowview Christian School (MCS) head football coach and athletic director, sees tremendous potential for the future.
The Trojans closed out the 2022 season with the most losses in 53 years of football (12 games) with a 47-20 AISA 8-man playoff loss on the road to the Southern Prep Fighting Rangers on Friday, Nov. 4.
“You never know what the future holds,” White said. “We are only graduating four seniors, and the young guys that are coming up show tremendous potential.”
The Trojans have had 26 winning seasons and 27 losing seasons, with a current five-year losing streak going back to 2017, according to the Alabama High School Football Historical Society (AHSFHS).
The AHSFHS also reports the most losses in a single season at MCS came this year with the Trojans going 0-12, including a long 11-game regular season and one playoff game.
The Trojans closed 2022 out on the road on Friday with the loss to the Southern Prep in Camp Hill. But the Trojans scored the most points in a single game (20) they played this season in the playoff game. The most the Trojans scored previously this season was 16 points against the Cornerstone Christian School Chargers in a 54-16 loss.
Friday night’s game started off as usual, according to White. “We kicked off to them, and they drove down the field and scored. Then on our first position, we fumbled… then they scored. After that it settled down, and we played some football,” White said.
For the Trojans, Trent Ballard ran 70 yards for the first touchdown. He next caught a 75-yard touchdown pass from Demaje’ Gunn. And the last touchdown came on a 10-yard run by Caleb Hopkins. Ballard also ran for a 2-point conversion.
The four seniors on the 2022 team included Bobby Everidge, Caleb Hopkins, Demaje’ Gunn and Devin Gumpton.
As for the off season, White said, “We will take a week off to start to heal up. Then, we are starting our off-season workouts until spring training.”
White said, “I feel that this season was learning time for me at Meadowview.”
