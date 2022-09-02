The Meadowview Christian School Trojans dropped their third game of 2022 falling to Tuscaloosa Christian at home 50-0 on Thursday, Sept. 1. And Don White, head football coach and athletic director at MCS could not hide his disappointment.
White said, his team got behind a couple of touchdowns and, “They lost their heart.”
While the Trojans trailed 50-0 at the half, they did not give up another point for the rest of the game.
White said his team had a good week of practice leading up to Tuscaloosa Christian but, “They came out here and laid down.”
However, White had praise for the play of senior quarterback Davin Gupton, who he said was injured early and played the best he could, and praise for freshman running back Alex Johnson and eighth grade running back Jacob Sudsberry. “I feel like they did real well.”
White said his team was young at running back. But he concluded, “We’ll keep building on it and see what we have going on.”
The Trojans will face Springwood School at home on Friday, Sept. 9.
(0) comments
