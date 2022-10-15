The Meadowview Christian School Trojans suffered their ninth loss of 2022 at the hands of the Cornerstone Christian School Trojans from Columbiana 54-16 at home on Friday, Oct. 14.
However, Don White, head football coach and athletic director, was pleased by the 16 points scored by his team. And he said he continues to believe he has something to build on for the future.
“I thought they did really well. They played with a lot of heart. They didn’t quit tonight,” White said of his team. “They really got out there at stuck it to them. I think we’ve got something to build on now.” White said it was senior night, “and they did a pretty good job,” but said, “I think the younger guys played their hearts out.”
For the Trojans, Trent Ballard scored on a 68-yard touchdown run and ran in the 2-point play with 1:50 left in the third quarter. Alex Johnson next tossed a 31-yard touchdown pass to Devin Gupton at the 3:24 mark of the fourth quarter. Then Johnson ran in the 2-poin play.
White said following the game, “We’re moving in a positive direction. We are going to clean it up, and we are going to keep on working.”
The four seniors recognized on the football team, included Gupton, Caleb Hopkins, Demaje Gunn and Bobby Everidge.
