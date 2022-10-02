Meadowview Christian School Trojans dropped their seventh game of the season 56-0 to the North River Christian Chargers on Friday for their Homecoming game.
Don White, MCS athletic director and head football coach, said following the game, “We’re still young, we just have to get over that hump. And I think we will get over that hump. It might take us a year or two, but I think we are going to get there. We’ve got some good young guys coming up. I feel we’ve got a good base to build on.”
While the Trojans did not put a point on the board, Meadowview Christian had some good defensive plays from senior linebacker Bobby Everidge, among others. White said Everidge is “coming along.”
White said it was homecoming week for his Trojans with a lot going on. But he said of his young team, “I think we’ve got something to build on.”
The Trojans will have to go on the road in search of their first win of the season on Thursday, Oct. 6 at Ezekiel Academy.
