The AISA 8-man football Meadowview Christian School Trojans dropped their fourth game of the season against the Springwood School Wildcats by a score of 60-8 at home on Friday, Sept. 9.
Don White, MCS head football coach and athletic director, said however, “There were a few bright spots again.” He said his Trojans did put points on the board again in 2022 with a touchdown by sophomore Trent Ballard and a two-point play by senior Caleb Hopkins.
White also said freshman Alex Johnson “played a heck of a game” as did eighth grader Sean Pope until he got injured. White assessed things for this season saying, “We just continue to struggle, and we’re doing the best we can.” But he said, “We’re going to put it all back together. We will get there. It’s just going to take a little bit of time.”
The Trojans will face Evangel (Montgomery) at home on Friday, Sept. 15.
