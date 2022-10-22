As Don White, Meadowview Christian School head football coach and athletic director, put it, “It was business as usual” for his Trojans on the road at East Central on Friday, Oct. 21.
Meadowview lost 67-0 for its 10th loss of 2022.
Also, with one game left on the schedule at the Southern Christian Patriots in Opelika on Friday, Oct. 28, the Trojans will be hoping to end on a positive note and put the brakes on a losing streak going back to 2017.
“We had a lot of guys that didn’t make the trip (to Clay, Ala.), and our defense didn’t show up,” White said. “Special teams was terrible. We couldn’t flip the field to save our lives.”
But, on a positive note, White said with up-and-coming freshmen, including quarterback Alex Johnson, defensive end KeMyron Pritchett and center Logan Kinman and a few other key additions, “The future at Meadowview is very bright.”
White said, “We have one more game this season, and we will be working hard this week to try and go out on a positive note. So, we are keeping our fingers crossed.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.