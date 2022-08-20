The Meadowview Christian School Trojans opened the 2022 football season on the road under the direction of their new head football coach and athletic director Don White on Friday and fell 55-0.
The Trojans are playing eight-man football this season. And White said of his team before Friday’s contest, ““From what I know, they haven’t won a game in quite a while. I’ve come here to change that.”
He said following Friday’s contest, “We saw that we have a lot to work on, but major props to Evangel. They are a top-notch team that plays well together.”
The Trojans will play their only 11-man football game of 2022 at home on Friday, Aug. 26 against Southern Academy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.