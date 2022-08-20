Meadowview varsity volleyball team fell to Clarke Prep in their first game of the fall 2022 season, but put up a good fight.
The varsity squad kept up intensity for five sets 20-25, 25-19, 24-26, 25-13 and 15-13, but came up short. However, this young team had great moments, showing they will be a force in the future.
The junior varsity team went three sets, 22-25, 26-24 and 15-11, defeating Clarke Prep in the final set to win the match.
Head Coach Frank Reynolds said he is proud of "each and every one of his players and how they played, especially to be so young.” The youngest player on the the junior varsity is a fifth grader.
Coach Reynolds also stated that the varsity group was a little nervous before the first game because they were still working things out with the lineup, but he was very proud and pleased that they still played hard and was able to compete against a bigger school.
