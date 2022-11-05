The Morgan Academy Senators advanced to the second round of the AISA Class AAA playoffs with a 40-30 first round win over the Autauga Academy Generals at home on Nov. 4.
Earlier in the season, the Senators defeated the Generals at home 32-7. Now the Senators will travel to face the Glenwood School Gators in the second round in Phenix City on Nov. 11. The Senators lost an earlier encounter to the Gators at home 63-32.
“I’m excited for our kids,” said Danny Raines, Morgan Academy head football coach and athletic director. “Autauga has a really good football team. Our kids really hung in there. (We) battled back and forth.”
Raines said he was proud of his entire team, who “truly laid it on the line” and who “made several plays to come out on top.” He added of his team, “They’re a great group of kids. They deserve such a big win.”
Things got off to a rocky start for the Senators, who trailed 3-0 at the half thanks to a 27-yard first quarter Autauga Academy field goal. Things got even more uncomfortable when the Generals upped their lead to 10-0 with a touchdown and point-after kick at the 9:07 mark of the third quarter.
But the battle of the third quarter was on when C.J. Crocker scored on a 13-yard touchdown run at the 8:08 mark, and T.B. Clements connected with John Allen Ingram on an 18-yard touchdown pass at the 6:32 mark to put the Senators in the lead 12-10.
The teams exchanged blows in the third quarter when the Generals replied with a touchdown and point-after kick to go up 17-12 at the 4:30 mark. Morgan Academy replied with a 32-yard touchdown pass from Clements to Rhyne Williams at the 2:07 mark to retake the lead 18-17.
Going into the fourth quarter, Allen Michael Creech scored for the Senators on a 2-yard touchdown run, and Clements connected with Allen Lightfoot on a 2-point pass play to give the Senators the lead 26-17 at the 11:41 mark.
The Generals answered with a touchdown and point-after kick to make it a 26-24 game at the 10:46 mark. But the Senators kept the pedal down with a Clements-to-Williams 30-yard touchdown strike and Crocker 2-point run to make it a 34-24 contest in favor of the Senators with about six minutes left in the game.
Morgan Academy would take a 40-24 lead on a 7-yard Creech run at the 5:08 mark of the fourth quarter. And Autauga would answer one last time with a touchdown at 3:30 mark to fall 40-30.
For Morgan Academy statistically:
Clements completed 22 of 34 passes for 376 yards. Williams had five catches for 68 yards. He also has seven tackles (five solo and two assists) and two interceptions. Creech had four catches for 59 yards. He had 13 tackles (nine solo and four assists). Jackson Griffin had 12 tackles (six solo and six assists). Ingram had four catches for 82 yards and rushed 11 times for 85 yards. He also had eight tackles (six solo and two assists). Cocker had five catches for 63 yards. Lightfoot had four catches for 82 yards.
