The Morgan Academy Senators and Lady Senators varsity and junior varsity basketball teams were in action on Monday, Dec. 12 at home in a Class AAA AISA region contest against Clarke Prep.
Coached by Lebo Jones, standings for Morgan Academy basketball teams, following action against Clarke Prep, are junior varsity girls,4-2; junior varsity boys,1-5; varsity girls, 7-3 overall, 0-1 in region play; and varsity boys, 4-3 overall, 1-0 in region play.
The Morgan Academy junior varsity girls defeated Clarke Prep 20-18. Hadley Verhoff scored 11 points followed by Kylie Calame with 10 points.
The Morgan Academy junior varsity boys defeated Clarke Prep 27-14. Caden Tellier scored 13 points followed by Myles Albritton with 7 points.
The Morgan Academy varsity girls fell to Clarke Prep 51-62. Bailey Brown scored 34 points followed by Keenan Lee McHugh with 8 points.
And the Morgan Academy varsity boys defeated Clarke Prep 63-47. Cole Wilson scored 19 points followed by Mekhi Thompson with 11 points.
