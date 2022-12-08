Morgan Academy basketball rolled into December with recent action.
In action from Tuesday, Nov. 29 through Saturday, Dec. 3 the Morgan Academy junior varsity girls are 2-1, the junior varsity boys are 0-3, the varsity girls are 5-2 and the varsity boys are 1-3 in basketball.
On Nov. 29, the Morgan JV Girls lost to Wilcox Academy 23-22, and the Morgan Academy JV Boys lost to Wilcox Academy 40-38.
For the junior varsity boys, Rhett Thomas scored 18 points and Parker Hewston scored 8 points. Top scorers for the JV girls were not available.
The Morgan Academy Varsity Girls, however, defeated Wilcox 46 -18 while the Morgan Academy Varsity Boys lost to Wilcox Academy Boys 59-53.
For the Lady Senators, Bailey Brown and McCann Perkins scored 16 points each to lead the way. For the Senators, Teddy Henry scored 14 points followed by Allen Michael Creech with 11.
In action on Dec. 1, the Morgan Academy Varsity Girls lost to Southern Academy 28-27, and Morgan Academy Varsity Boys lost to Southern Academy 54-40.
For the Lady Senators, Perkins scored 12 points followed by Brown with 7 points. For the Senators, Cole Wilson scored 16 points followed by Milton Hand with 9 points.
On Dec. 3, the Morgan Academy Varsity Girls defeated Pickens Academy 38-34, and the Morgan Academy Varsity Boys lost to Pickens Academy 41-35.
For the Lady Senators, Brown scored 19 points followed by Keenan Lee McHugh and Emmie Albritton with 6 points each.
For the Senators Creech scored 8 points followed by Teddy Henry and Wilson with 7 points each.
