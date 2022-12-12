For the week of Dec. 5, the Morgan Academy junior varsity girls basketball team is 3-2, the junior varsity boys are 0-5, the varsity girls are 7-2 and the varsity boys are 3-3.
All Morgan basketball teams are coached by Lebo Jones.
The Morgan Academy junior varsity girls defeated Meadowview Christian School 30-17. Kylie Calame scored 12 points followed by Hadley Verhoff with 8 points.
The Morgan Academy junior varsity boys fell to Meadowview 61-18. Caden Tellier scored 6 points followed by Myles Albritton with 5 points.
The Morgan Academy varsity girls defeated Meadowview 47-9. Bailey Brown scored 23 points followed by Keenan Lee McHugh with 9 points.
The Morgan varsity boys defeated Meadowview 59-38. Cole Wilson scored 20 points followed by Allen Lightfoot with 13 points.
The Morgan Academy junior varsity girls fell to Escambia 26-22, Verhoff scored 8 points followed by Sarah Moore with 5 points.
The Morgan Academy junior varsity boys fell to Escambia 51-17. John Braxton Hale scored 4 points followed by Patrick Johnson and Clifton Smith with 3 points each.
The Morgan Academy varsity girls defeated Escambia 56-31. Brown scored 21 points followed by McCann Perkins with 16 points.
The Morgan Academy varsity boys defeated Escambia 43-32. Wilson scored 16 points followed by followed by Allen Michael Creech with 8 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.