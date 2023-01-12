Morgan Academy boys made their first appearance on the Alabama Sportswriters Association basketball poll ranking 10th in the state for AISA.
Morgan boys team has a (6-6) record.
Morgan Academy girls (10-5) moved up in the poll and are now ranked ninth for the AISA.
Other teams in Selma-Dallas County on the poll are the Southside Lady Panthers who are ranked 5th in the Class 3A poll.
Selma High boys (8-4) were nominated for Class 5A but aren't ranked.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.