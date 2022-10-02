On a three-game winning streak, the Morgan Academy Senators took down AISA Class AAA regional opponent Bessemer Academy 38-0 on the road on Friday, Sept. 30.
With the win, the Senators improved to 4-2 overall and 3-1 in region play.
“I’m so glad for these kids. They did a great job of preparing all week and they performed superbly tonight,” said Danny Raines, Morgan Academy head football coach and athletic director. “It’s a really big win.”
When asked if anyone stood out, Raines said, “All of the kids played well. It was a complete team effort.”
Proving his point, against the Bessemer Academy Rebels, quarterback T.B. Clements completed nine out of 10 passes for 125 yards and three touchdowns; Rhyne Williams had five catches for 65 yards and a touchdown; Allen Lightfoot had two catches for 22 yards and a touchdown; and John Allen Ingram had eight Carries for 58 yards and a touchdown.
The Senators led 22-0 at the end of the first quarter and had the winning margin 38-0 at the half.
Scoring plays were as follows:
Ingram had a 2-yard touchdown run followed by a C.J. Crocker run for a 2-point play.
Clements tossed a 37-yard touchdown pass to Williams.
Clements tossed a 4-yard touchdown pass to Lightfoot followed by a Crocker 2-point run.
Clements tossed a 22-yard touchdown pass to Crocker followed by an Allen Michael Creech 2-point run.
Williams had an 80-yard interception return followed by Creech reception from Clements for a 2-point play.
The Senators will next host the Autauga Generals in a regional contest on Friday, Oct. 7 for homecoming.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.