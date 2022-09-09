In a game that proved as ugly as the weather which shortened it, the Morgan Academy Rebels fell to the Lee-Scott Academy Warriors 48-6 in a regional AISA Class AAA contest on Thursday, Sept. 8.
Danny Raines, Morgan Academy head football coach and athletic director, said, “Lee-Scott is a very good football team – but we were pretty bad tonight. It was very disappointing.”
The Senators, who trailed 41-0 at the half, finally got on the scoreboard at the 11:05 mark of the fourth quarter when T.B. Clements hit Allen Lightfoot for a 6-yard touchdown pass.
For the night, Clements completed eight of 16 passes for 42 yards through the air. And John Allen Ingram ran 11 times for 77 yards.
After the contest was called in the fourth quarter due to a relentless downpour that sent fans hurrying to their cars, Raines said, “Hopefully we can bounce back next week.”
The Senators fell to 1-2 overall and 1-1 in regional play. They will face the Fort Dale Eagles in another AISA Class AAA regional contest on the road on Sept. 16.
