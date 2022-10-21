morgan academy

Morgan Academy football team takes the field in 2019. Photo by Fred Guarino.

Morgan Academy lost to Glenwood School 63-32 at home in an AISA Class AAA region contest on Friday Oct. 21. But the Senators are still playoff bound.

Visit selmasun.com for more updates as they come available.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.