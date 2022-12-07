Morgan Academy Athletic Director Danny Raines and Headmaster Dr. Bryan Oliver announced Coach Chuck Oates as the next junior varsity and varsity softball coach for the school.
The announcement was made on Wednesday, Dec. 7.
Raines said, “Coach Oates has worked with our younger girls in the Pee wee program. We are confident that he will provide the stability that we need. We look forward to seeing our softball program improve and provide a great experience for our softball players.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.