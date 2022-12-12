Rhyne Williams and Allen Michael Creech were named Most Valuable Player for Morgan Academy varsity football at the school’s 2022 annual Fall Sports Awards Banquet held Tuesday, Dec. 6.
In addition, Perrin Utsey and Allen Lightfoot were named winners of the 2022 Raines HEART Award, given in loving memory of Danny Raines, father of Head Football Coach and Athletic Director Jim Raines.
According to Raines, who presented the varsity football awards, the acronym HEART stands for hustle, enthusiasm, attitude, respect and teamwork.
“Our kids did a great job this year,” Raines said. “(The awards banquet) was a special night. I’m so glad we had this opportunity to honor them for all their work. It’s a great group of young men.”
Raines coached varsity football while Lebo Jones coached junior varsity football.
Varsity Football Awards
Elliott Moseley Coaches’ Award – Rhyne Williams; Hardy, Haugen, Harrison Award – Allen Michael Creech; AISA All-Stars – T.B. Clements, John Allen Ingram, Rhyne Williams, Allen Lightfoot, C.J. Crocker, Allen Michael Creech, Perrin Utsey and Jackson Griffin;
Scouting Report Scholars – T.B. Clements, John Allen Ingram, Rhyne Williams and Allen Michael Creech; Utility Man Award – Milton Hand; Most Improved Lineman– Jake Sams and Barron Frazer; Outstanding Lineman Award – Perrin Utsey; Most Improved Defensive Player – Jackson Griffin and Casen Huff; Most Improved Offensive Player – C.J. Crocker; Offensive Playmaker – Allen Lightfoot; Special Teams Player of the Year – John Allen Ingram; Defensive Player of the Year – Allen Michael Creech; Offensive Player of the Year – T.B. Clements and Rhyne Williams; Most Valuable Player – Rhyne Williams and Allen Michael Creech.
The Raines HEART Award (given in loving memory of Coach Jim Raines) went to Perrin Utsey and Allen Lightfoot.
Varsity water girls included Anna Grace Ingram, Mary Peyton Meeks, Madge Minter, Kate Patterson and Ally Spivey.
Junior Varsity Football Awards
Coach Lebo Jones presented the junior varsity football awards.
Most Outstanding Offensive Back (7x9) – Caden Tellier and Rhett Thomas; Most Outstanding Defensive Back (7x9) – Jace Dukes; Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman (7x9) – Caine McLaughlin and Walt Bowline; Most Outstanding Defensive Lineman (7x9) – Parker Hewston; Playmaker Award (7x9) - Speedie Pernell;
Best All-Around (7x9) – Wood Jones; Headhunter Award (7x9) - Ryall King and Thomas Clay Atchison; Most Improved Player (7x9) - Crawford Pearce; Captains (8x10) – Rhett Thomas, Caine McLaughlin and Caden Tellier; and Most Valuable Player (8x10) – Caden Tellier.
Junior Varsity Water Girls (7x9) included Emma Jones and Mary Emily Frazer.
Raines said others who helped with football this year included:
Field Painters: Hope Holladay, Sarah Grace Holladay, Keenan Lee McHugh, Margaret McLaughlin, Madge Minter, McCann Perkins, Taylor Roberts and Ally Spivey; Videographer Travis Jones; Managers Charlie Duran, Desmond Reese and Clifton Smith; and Ball Boys John Rivers Oliver and Rex Oliver.
