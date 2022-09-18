The Morgan Academy Senators rebounded from a loss to the Lee-Scott Academy Warriors at home in a weather shortened contest last Thursday to beat their old rivals, the Fort Dale Academy Eagles in an AISA Class AAA regional contest on the road 55-20 Friday, Sept. 16.
Win the win, the Senators improved to 2-2 overall and 2-1 in regional play.
“The kids did a superb job tonight,” said Danny Raines, Morgan Academy head football coach and athletic director. “They prepared well all week and really performed at a very high level tonight. I’m so glad for them. They are great kids, and it was great to see them have this kind of success against a good football team.”
The Senators were up in this contest 48 to 7 at the half.
For Morgan Academy, T.B. Clements completed 11 out of 14 passes for 287 yards and four touchdowns. Rhyne Williams had five catches for 150 yards and two touchdowns. C.J. Crocker had five catches for 114 yards and two touchdowns.
John Allen Ingram had 18 Carries for 162 yards and one touchdown. Allen Michael Creech had a rushing touchdown, and Milton Hand had a safety.
The Senators lit the scoreboard for the first time of the night on a Clements 1-yard touchdown run and Crocker 2-point run.
Hand added to the scoring getting a safety for two points.
Crocker scored on a 20-yard touchdown pass reception from Clements and a 2-point run.
Crocker scored again on a 32-yard pass reception from Clements and added another 2-point run.
Rhyne Williams got into the act with a 56-yard pass reception from Clements, and Ingram added a 2-point run.
Ingram scored on a 5-yard touchdown run.
Williams would strike paydirt again on a 14-yard touchdown pass from Clements, and Crocker added a 2-point run.
And Creech capped things off with a 10-yard touchdown run followed by an Ingram point after kick.
The Senators will travel to face the Wilcox Academy Wildcats in a non-region contest on the road on Friday, Sept. 23.
