Homecoming 2022 proved sweet for the Morgan Academy Senators as they took down AISA Class AAA opponent Autauga Academy in a regional contest 32-7 on Friday, Oct. 7.
The win improves the Senators to 5-2 overall and 4-1 in regional play.
“Our kids got off to a great start. I’m really proud of their effort,” said Danny Raines, Morgan Academy athletic director and head football coach. “The second quarter we didn’t do real well but came back and played a good solid second half.”
Raines said, “It was not only a huge homecoming but a region win.”
When asked about senior wide receiver and defensive back Teddy Henry breaking up several Autauga Academy pass plays, Raines said, “Good to see. He’s a senior, who hadn’t played football before or at least hadn’t played varsity. He’s been injured. Came back this week. So, yes, he came up real big for us. We’ve been a little depleted in the secondary. So, it was good for him to have a good night for us.”
Raines said at 4-1 in the region, “We’re sitting good for a home playoff game. We’ve got two region games left… at Monroe and Glenwood at home. So, we should have a home playoff game and better stuff ahead if we can take care of business. We’ve just got to keep it going.”
On the night, Morgan Academy’s T.B. Clements completed nine of 13 passes for 100 yards and two touchdowns. The Senators’ John Allen Ingram had 13 carries for 65 yards including a 10-yard touchdown run and four 2-point conversions. And the Senators’ Allen Michael Creech had seven carries for 41 yards and a fumble recovery for a touchdown.
In addition, Morgan Academy’s Rhyne Williams caught an 18-yard touchdown pass, and the Senators’ C.J. Crocker caught six passes for 58 yards, including a 14-yard touchdown reception.
Morgan Academy got off to a fast start in this contest when Clements connected with Williams for an 18 yards touchdown pass, and Ingram added a 2-point run with 8:42 left on the first quarter clock. Morgan was up 8-0.
Then Creech scooped up an Autauga Generals’ fumble and returned 33 yards for a touchdown about two minutes later. Ingram added the 2-point run and Morgan led 16-0 in the first quarter.
Next, Ingram had a 10-yeard touchdown run and added the 2-point run himself to put the Senators up 24-0 with 3:50 left in the first quarter.
The visitors finally lighted the scoreboard with about a 53-yard pass play for a touchdown and point after at the 10:15 mark of the second quarter. And the score at the half was Morgan 24, Autauga 7.
Morgan Academy closed out the scoring in this contest at the 8:06 mark of the third quarter with a 14-yard touchdown pass from Clements to Crocker and another Ingram 2-point run to make the final Morgan 32, Autauga 7.
The Senators will travel to play the Monroe Academy Volunteers in Monroeville for a regional contest on Friday, Oct. 14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.