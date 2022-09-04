The Morgan Academy Senators improved to 1-1 overall and 1-0 in AISA Class AAA regional play with a 20-0 win over the Valiant Cross Warriors at home on Friday, Sept. 2.
Danny Raines, head coach and athletic director for the Senators, said after the season-opening loss last week to non-regional opponent Patrician, he was “so glad for our kids to come back and play as well as they did tonight.” He called Valiant Cross a “complete football team.” And he called the victory a “huge win.”
Raines said it was tough to make plays against a team as talented as Valiant Cross. But, he said, “I was just proud of everybody. That was a complete team performance. They (his Senators) are great kids. They worked their tails off. And to come back after last week, it was good to see them have a good win like this.”
The Senators drew first blood and took a 6-0 lead on a 23-yard touchdown pass from T.B. Clements to Rhyne Williams at the 2:52 mark of the first quarter.
And the Senators survived a scare from the visitors when with a first and goal from the 5-yard line, the Warriors fumbled out of the endzone for a touchback.
The Senators would up their lead to 12-0 on an 8-yard run by John Allen Ingram at the 4:53 mark of the third quarter.
And the Senators would seal the victory with a 40-yard touchdown run by Ingram and a two-point pass play from Williams to Allen Lightfoot at the 6:33 of the fourth quarter.
For the night, Ingram had 15 carries for 134 yards and Allen Michael Creech had 10 carries for 41 yards.
Clements completed six of 12 passes for 56 yards and one touchdown.
The Senators will host Lee-Scott Academy in another AISA Class AAA regional contest at home on Friday, Sept. 9.
