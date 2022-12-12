Morgan Academy varsity and junior cheerleaders were recognized at the annual Fall Sports Awards Banquet Dec. 6.
“We competed in the AISA competition, and as a team, we received First place Cheer, First place Overall Sideline, and Second place Overall AISA Medium Varsity (in 2022),” Varsity Cheerleading Coach Meredith Johnson said.
Captain Lucy Hopkins was awarded AISA All-Star and UCA All American and Taylor Roberts was named Pin it Forward Recipient, Johnson said.
The varsity squad consisted of one senior and eight juniors. “They have been cheering together for years and have worked hard to perfect many elite stunts,” Johnson said. “They are a great group of girls, and I am so proud of what they have been able to accomplish on and off the field this year.”
Varsity cheerleaders include Lelia Kelly, Anne Frances Pearce, Allie Wilkinson, Hope Holladay, Rori Wilkinson, Lucy Hopkins (captain), Taylor Roberts, Anne Hayes Utsey (secretary), Claire Johnson (Co-captain).
Junior Varsity cheerleader coach Keli Wilkinson said her squad “was recognized for awards received at UCA summer camp they attended in June at which they won Extreme Camp Routine Third Place, Camp Cheer First Place and Overall First Runner-up.”
Also awarded were: Libby Pearce, Freshman Captain, UCA All-American; Kathryn Lyon, Freshman
Co-Captain, UCA All-American; Kylie Calame, Freshman UCA All-American and Pin It Forward recipient; Madalyn Stevens, Freshman UCA All-American; Ames Roberts, Freshman UCA All-American and Camp Jump Off Winner; Anna Clay Fuller, eighth grade; Analeigh Barnes, seventh grade; Leighton Grace Bennett, seventh grade; and Anna James Wilkinson, seventh grade.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.