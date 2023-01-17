Morgan Academy JV Girls and Boys Basketball teams qualified for the AISA State Tournament.
They play at Lee Scott Academy this on Jan. 21. Girls team plays at 9 a.m. vs. Ft. Dale and the boys play Glenwood at 10 a.m.
Morgan Academy boys ranked 10th on the Alabama Sportswriters Association basketball poll with a (6-6) record.
Morgan Academy girls (10-5) rank ninth for the AISA.
