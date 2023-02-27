Morgan's girls tennis team won the Play for the Crown Tennis Tournament at Pelham Racquet Club last weekend.
The Morgan Girls were named overall champs and the boys came in runner up in overall competition.
Girls Individual Championship Winners:
#2 singles - McCann Perkins
#3 singles - Kylie Calame
#4 singles - Martha Ann Beers
#6 singles - Emma Jones
Girl Individual Runner Up:
# 5 singles - Hope Holladay
Boys Individual Championship Winners:
#3 singles - Tayem Hammad
#5 singles - Cole Wilson
#6 singles - Grant Arrington
Boy Individual Runner Up:
#4 singles - Teddy Henry
Girls Double Champions:
#2 Doubles - Martha Ann Beers & Kylie
Calame
#3 Doubles: - Hope Holladay & Emma Jones
Boys Double Champions:
#3 doubles - Grant Arrington & Cole Wilson
Boys Double Runner Ups:
#2 Doubles - Tayem Hammad & Teddy Henry
The team is coached by Baxter Stinson.
