Morgan Academy Lady Senators are ranked ninth in the state for AISA basketball in the latest Alabama Sportswriters Association basketball poll.
Morgan Academy girls (10-5) moved up the reach the ninth spot for the AISA. Morgan Academy boys (6-6) made their debut in the polls this week, ranking 10th for the AISA.
Other Selma-Dallas County teams making the list are the Southside Lady Panthers (15-3) who moved up to fifth in the state for Class 3A, from being ranked sixth.
Selma High boys (8-4) were nominated for Class 5A.
