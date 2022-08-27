A powerful running attack by the Patrician Academy Saints and turnovers by the Morgan Academy Senators were contributors to Morgan dropping its first game of 2022 48-26 at home Friday night.
While Morgan Academy head football coach and athletic director Danny Raines said turnovers hurt his team against the non-region Saints, he said his kids “really fought” and “they really played well” in the first half.
But he said, “The second half, they (Saints) got a long kickoff return; then we turned it over, and they had a short field. They got us down two scores, and everything went south from there.”
Raines said, however, “Patrician is a good team. We will regroup and get ready for next week.”
Patrician would draw first blood, Friday night, to go up 6-0 at the 8:11 mark of the first quarter.
The Senators would answer with a 12-yard T.B. Clements touchdown run to make it 6-6 at the 10:30 mark of the second quarter.
The Saints would score at the 2:27 mark of the second quarter to go up 12-6. But Morgan had a surprise in store for the visitors.
Morgan took a 14-12 lead with no time left in the first half on a double pass play. Allen Lightfoot collected a 13-yard touchdown pass from Rhyne Williams, and John Allen Ingram ran in the two-point conversion.
Patrician would score on a touchdown run and two-point conversion at the 11:12 mark of the third quarter to go up 20-14. And a pass interception led to another Patrician score at the 7:51 mark of the third quarter to put the visitors up 26-14.
Morgan would respond with a 1-yard Clements touchdown run at the 5:27 mark of the third quarter to make it Morgan 20, Patrician 26.
But Patrician answered to go up 32-20 at the 5:07 mark of the third quarter.
The visitors added a safety shortly after on a blocked punt to go up 34-20. And they would score again to up 40-20 at the 10:16 mark of the fourth quarter.
A Morgan fumble would lead to a final Patrician score and two-point conversion to put the visitors up 48-20 with 8:20 left in the game.
Morgan would score on a 4-yard Lightfoot reception from Clements at the 3:49 mark of the fourth quarter to make the final 48-26 in favor of the Saints.
For Morgan Academy, Clements completed 19 out of 29 passes for 185 yards. Rhyne William’s had 11 catches for 103 yards. And Walter Gilmore had 13 tackles (9 solos and 4 assists).
The Senators will face Valiant Cross at home in a Class AAA regional contest on Sept. 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.