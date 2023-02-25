The Morgan Academy Varsity Senators baseball team defeated the Wilcox Academy Wildcats 10-0 at home in the season opener on Friday as two Morgan pitchers combined for the shutout.
Jack Moore was credited with the victory for Morgan. He went two innings, allowing zero runs on zero hits, striking out two and walking one. Barron Frazer started the game for Morgan. He surrendered zero runs on two hits over four innings, striking out nine and walking zero.
“I thought Barron Frazer pitched extremely well,” said Morgan Academy head baseball coach Stephen Clements. He said Frazer “battled in the zone all night and was able to challenge hitters with his fastball and was able to command his breaking ball.” He also said Moore came in relief and pitched well also. Moore drew a flyout from Wilcox’s Walt Etheridge to end the game.
Patton Bender took the loss for Wilcox. He allowed three hits and four runs over two and a third innings, striking out one and walking one. Cam Swanner started the game for Wilcox. He surrendered six runs on two hits over three innings, striking out three.
The Senators opened scoring in the first inning when John Allen Ingram drew a walk, scoring one run.
The Senators scored three runs in the fourth inning. T.B. Clements and Harrison Jones each had RBIs. And Frazer went deep in the sixth inning for the Senator’s only home run. Clements led the Senators with two hits in four at bats. And the Senators stole 10 bases during the game. Cade Henderson led Morgan with three stolen bases.
Clements said he was pleased with his Senators’ approach at the plate. “We had some timely hits and had a plan of what we were trying to do in the box.”
He said his team did make a few mistakes on defense but all of that will work out.
Clements said, “For game one, I was pleased with the way we competed. And we did a pretty good job on the basses.” He said, of his 2023 team, “They work hard and will always compete no matter what.”
