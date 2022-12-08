Morgan Academy was well represented at the AISA All-Star football game played Friday, Dec. 2 at the Cramton Bowl in Montgomery.
Danny Raines, Morgan Academy head football coach at athletic director, was one of the coaches for the West, which lost to the East by a score of 36-22.
Lucy Hopkins was an All-Star Cheerleader for the West. And playing for the West were Morgan Academy Senators T.B. Clements, John Allen Ingram, Allen Lightfoot, C.J. Crocker, Allen Michael Creech, Perrin Utsey and Jackson Griffin. Rhyne Williams was selected to the all-star team, as well, but couldn’t play due to an injury to his foot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.