Morgan Academy v Glenwood

Morgan Academy’s Danny Raines, head football coach and athletic director, gives his team some instructions before the next play in a region encounter with the Glenwood School Gators in the fall 2022 season.

Morgan Academy was well represented at the AISA All-Star football game played Friday, Dec. 2 at the Cramton Bowl in Montgomery.

Danny Raines, Morgan Academy head football coach at athletic director, was one of the coaches for the West, which lost to the East by a score of 36-22.

Lucy Hopkins was an All-Star Cheerleader for the West. And playing for the West were Morgan Academy Senators T.B. Clements, John Allen Ingram, Allen Lightfoot, C.J. Crocker, Allen Michael Creech, Perrin Utsey and Jackson Griffin. Rhyne Williams was selected to the all-star team, as well, but couldn’t play due to an injury to his foot. 

