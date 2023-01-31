The Baltimore Orioles have big hopes for Selma native and Morgan baseball standout Gunnar Henderson.
The second round pick got called up to the Big Leagues in August and performed great and in the 2023 season will be making a run for Rookie of the Year.
Baltimore Orioles bench coach Fredi Gonzalez spoke very highly of the 21 year old while speaking on MLB Network Radio, comparing Henderson's talent to Atlanta Braves Hall of Famer Chipper Jones.
Read more about his comments here.
(0) comments
