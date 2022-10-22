Selma High Saints lost a hard-fought game 37-22 to Charles Henderson High School at Memorial Stadium on Friday night.
The Saints still made the playoffs that start in two weeks against Tallassee at home.
Henderson of Troy scored the first touchdown of the game with 2:39 left in first quarter. CH tried to score again but the Saints made the stop at the end of the first quarter with a score of 7-0.
Henderson rolled again with a touchdown and two-point conversion to bring the score to 15-0.
The Saints pushed the ball downfield with “Hot Rod” Ward getting two back-to-back carries and a third that put the Saints at first and goal on the 5 yardline. His teammate, Trell, got the touchdown and the two-point conversion was good to make the score 15-8. CHHS answered with a touchdown, bringing the score to 22-8.
An interception by the Saints gave Selma High a chance, but it was intercepted by CHHS. Neither team capitalized on the turnovers, leaving the score at 22-8 at halftime.
Second half started out with a touchdown by CHHS to increase their lead 28-8.
The Saints eventually answer with a touchdown by Trell and got the two-point conversion. Now the score is 28-16.
Henderson widened their lead with a touchdown with 1:22 left in the third quarter. But the Saints come out hot for the fourth quarter with a touchdown by Dakaari Nelson No. 5 to narrow the lead 34-22.
Nelson forced an interception with 6:38 left in the game, but the Saints don’t turn it into points on the board. The Saints’ defense held CHHS to a field goal with 4:58 left in the game to set the final score of 37-22.
Coach Willie Gandy said Henderson “had our number” which made it tough to score. The Saints’ defense “couldn’t make a stop” and Gandy said the team will use next week’s bye week to heal the “banged up” players and prepare for the playoffs in two weeks against Tallassee to “defend our home turf.”
