Selma Saints got a solid win Friday night beating the Park Crossing Thunderbirds at Memorial Stadium 18-14.
The Saints, now 4-2, started the first play with their eyes set on the end zone. Selma scored on a perfectly executed flea flicker to set the tone of the game. Roderick Ward #2 delivered a strike to Omari Smith #4 for a touchdown for 85 yards. Selma did not find the endzone on the two-point conversion.
After a slew of missed tackles by the Saints, the Thunderbirds’ Chase Ford #9, found the endzone. Park Crossing then attempted a field goal, but it was no good. With three minutes left in the second quarter, the score was locked at 6-6.
Romar Merchant #14 received the punt from the Thunderbirds and returned it 35 yards. This would give the Saints good field position. Then there were two offsides calls on Park Crossing. This gave the Saints even better field position. Then Walton delivered a strike to Dakarri Nelson #5, to add six more points for Selma. Again, the Saints’ two-point conversion was no good.
Park Crossing responded with a great drive. Ford marched his team right down the field. They completed several passes and threatened to score right before halftime. As a matter of fact, Ford found the endzone on a pass play to Terry Ware II #7, but it was called back for holding. At the half, the Saints led Park Crossing 12-6.
After halftime, the Saints lost the ball on a muffed punt return. However, the Saints’ defense would not allow Park Crossing to capitalize. The defense led by Timariyon Gayle #33, Jason Rogers #24, Kendarious White #25, Fabyous Robinson #57, Dakarri Nelson #5, and Kristan Moore #11 just would not be denied.
The game became intense in the fourth quarter. With 7:16 left, the score was still 12-6. Park Crossing got in the red zone with 6: 50 left. Ford #9 danced his way into the endzone for a second time. The Thunderbirds called Ford’s number again for the two-point conversion. The score was now 14-12 with 6:35 in the game.
This ignited Selma’s four-star player Dakarri Nelson #5. He received the punt and zoomed down the field for 50 yards.
Coach Gandy then called on his tanks to chew the clock and march the ball on down the field. Walton #7 would pound the ball down the field behind Ke’Darius Turk #51 and Nickolos Cowan #70. Selma offensive line just keep pushing the Thunderbirds’ defense back.
With 3:04 left on third down, the referees had to call on the sticks for a measurement. The Saints gained enough yards for the first down. Park Crossing stuffed the Saints at the line of scrimmage. It was a real tug of war at this point. Walton #7 finally bullied his way into the endzone. The two-point conversion was no good. The Saints were up 18 to Park Crossing’s 14.
Park Crossing got the ball back with about one minute left after a ferocious kick by Cody Brown #52.
The Thunderbirds had some signs of life on their final drive, but Moore #11 and Gayle #33 would seal the deal with a big sack. The final score was 18-14.
The Saints will host Marbury this Friday at Memorial Stadium. They will host Shelby County the following week for homecoming.
