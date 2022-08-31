Morgan Academy baseball star Gunnar Henderson was called up to play in the big leagues for the first time with the Orioles on Wednesday and hit his first major league home run on his second at-bat.
In the game against the Cleveland Guardians, Henderson got his first career hit, a home run and RBI. Henderson's family, including his father, Allen, a chiropractor in Selma, was in attendance and shown celebrating on highlights.
The Selma native was promoted for a playoff berth and added to a roster of 28 players. According to a report from baltimorebaseball.com Henderson joined the team's taxi squad for the Cleveland game and will be also play Thursday.
