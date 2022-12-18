Selma High School senior football standout DaKarri Nelson is set to sign with Penn State next Wednesday after receiving a visit from the Nittany Lion's head coach last week to secure the deal.
According to the Blue White Illustrator that covers Penn State, Nelson got a visit from head coach James Franklin, safeties coach Anthony Poindexter and running backs coach Ja’Juan Seider last week and Nelson will pick Penn State heading into National Signing Day.
“I’m locked in, for sure,” he told BWI on the Friday edition of the BWI Daily. “For one, the way they treated my family both times I went up there. I’ve got three little sisters from ages 4-12 and both times I went up there they made sure that they got what they wanted or needed, no matter what.
Nelson gave a last look at several SEC teams in the fall, including Ole Miss.
