The Selma High School Saints faced the Francis Marion High School Trojans on the road Nov. 23.
The varsity boys team won their game 40-32. They led 20-16 at the half.
The B team boys took a W against Francis Marion by a score of 41-17. Blockton knocked down 17 points and had 6 rebounds. Sheppard was responsible for 6 points 6 rebounds.
The Lady Saints lost to the home team by a score of 60-39.
