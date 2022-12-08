Selma High football standout DaKaari Nelson has been shining this week in practice for the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star game that is being held in Mobile on Saturday.
A report on 24/7 sports called Nelson one of the more "interesting defensive chess piece in the South."
As the D-line practices for the game at Hancock Whitney Stadium on Saturday, the news site says Nelson was the best on the defensive line in his position as a safety. Nelson has committed to attend Penn State next year after graduating from Selma High in May.
The news agency said all the defensive backs turned heads in practice and "no one was better in that unit than Penn State safety commit DaKaari Nelson. Listed at 6-foot-3 and 200-pounds plus, Nelson felt at ease in pass coverage all afternoon, showing his ability to play a physical style of press-man while still maintaining the long speed to play the deep part of the field. A long and physical defender, Nelson also has a natural knack for the ball that was evident at Wednesday’s afternoon practice as he turned a couple of 50/50 balls into easy turnovers in the one-on-one period. A smooth mover for his size, the Selma standout represents the type of defender that comes at premium value on Saturdays and Sundays, mostly due to his excellent position and scheme versatility. If the Nittany Lions can hold on down the stretch, it appears that they may have nabbed one of the more interesting defensive chess pieces in the South."
